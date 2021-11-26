GdS / Inter, Perisic is ‘sensational’. Future? 3 problems: last minute renewal …

Perisic’s future hangs in the balance: the Croatian has his contract expiring on 30 June 2022 and destiny is still to be written

If on the one hand Edin Dzeko earned the covers thanks to a fundamental double in the success of Inter and in the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, on the other hand the match against Shakhtar Donetsk confirmed the incredible state of form of a newfound Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian’s performances led Inter to reflect again on his future, as he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport:

“He let the Perisic affair slip quite a bit from September onwards, especially because he memorized the Croatian’s intention to return to the Bundesliga. […] The current Perisic is sensational, master of the lane that if he played there for a lifetime. Also beautifully motivated, technically fantastic, a very distant relative of that Perisic who – during a summer retreat – stood in the background and sulked in a photo because he hoped to go to Manchester United “.

According to Rosea, there are three problems behind Perisic’s choice of future. On the one hand, the will of the Croatian to return to Germany and the 5 million salary, while the search for a replacement is the counterpart: “Kostic has been proposed, however Inter are not very hot on the subject“.

But an agreement in extremis cannot be ruled out: “We will see if there is the possibility of proposing a last minute renewal that is mutually pleasing: certainly, in the sign of continuity, Simone Inzaghi – who dotes on Ivan – would gain. And Perisic himself kept a door open. “

November 25, 2021 (change November 25, 2021 | 21:32)

