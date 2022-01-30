GdS – Inter Plan: Scamacca and Frattesi heirs of Dzeko and Vidal. Chance for Kessié

The two jewels of Sassuolo are the two great goals of the summer. And keep an eye on the Milan midfielder
For the future of the Inter midfield there is an absolute priority that responds to the name of Davide Frattesi, Sassuolo midfielder that Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio want to bring to Appiano Gentile. Although not in January.
As he points out The Gazzetta dello Sport the class of ’99 will be a concrete goal in the summer, even if with the Emilian club there is no lack of topics of conversation given the contextual interest in Gianluca Scamacca: if the bomber is destined to collect the legacy of Edin Dzeko in the future, Frattesi is instead ready to replace Arturo Vidal. “Just the Chilean, distant relative of the warrior he was, will have to play against the Devils of Liverpool on the outward and return journeys and a bit of apprehension about the difference in pace is legitimate: for this reason, in the future the managers want to add a young and strong midfielder who has the same leg as the others – explains the rosy -. Frattesi then responds to the need to plan the future well in advance, according to a scheme that has been going on for some years now and which has led to the construction of this winning team “.
The CEO neroverde Carnevali has set the price at 25 million euros, while Inter today does not rate him more than 15 (Roma will collect 30% of the future sales figure): there will be time to find an agreement. Much will also depend on future Nerazzurri outgoing transactions, because the market will have to close in profit. “Even in this race, however, Inter know they are on pole – concludes the newspaper -. And they also know they have the chance to convince Kessie to change side of the Naviglio: snatching a player to 0 from Milan would not be new and the last, strange case, arrived right there in the middle “.
