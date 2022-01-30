GdS – Inter Plan: Scamacca and Frattesi heirs of Dzeko and Vidal. Chance for Kessié

As he points out The Gazzetta dello Sport the class of ’99 will be a concrete goal in the summer, even if with the Emilian club there is no lack of topics of conversation given the contextual interest in Gianluca Scamacca: if the bomber is destined to collect the legacy of Edin Dzeko in the future, Frattesi is instead ready to replace Arturo Vidal. “Just the Chilean, distant relative of the warrior he was, will have to play against the Devils of Liverpool on the outward and return journeys and a bit of apprehension about the difference in pace is legitimate: for this reason, in the future the managers want to add a young and strong midfielder who has the same leg as the others – explains the rosy -. Frattesi then responds to the need to plan the future well in advance, according to a scheme that has been going on for some years now and which has led to the construction of this winning team “.