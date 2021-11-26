GdS – Inter turning point: stadium and more, bright horizon. And Suning prepares the relaunch

Qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League after ten years could represent the definitive change of pace for Inter from all points of view. The Gazzetta dello Sport writes it, according to which the club’s horizon is certainly brighter than some time ago. Without folly, Suning prepares the relaunch:

“The return to the European elite also gives an impetus to the design of the new plant. Ultimately, the happy combination of corporate moves and sporting results in the last three months is offering Inter the opportunity for a significant 360 ° change of pace, with an eye towards a decidedly brighter horizon than recently. Suning’s prospect today can aim decisively at that corporate consolidation guaranteed several times in times of difficulty, but it can also go further to start planning the relaunch, albeit without folly. With the aim of guaranteeing Inter a permanent place in that elite of which it has finally returned to be a part“.