GdS – Inzaghi half happy: ok Lautaro, Dzeko and Bastoni. Exams for Sanchez
The Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of the situation on the Nerazzurri’s infirmary after the break for the national teams
With Naples and Shakhtar without De Vrij It is probably, Sanchez, but with Sticks, Dzeko And Lautaro. This is what the Gazzetta dello Sport in the aftermath of the end of the umpteenth disastrous stop for the national teams who did not fail to leave bad news as a legacy to Inter. “The Bull in fact last night against Brazil he played only once, giving way to Correa for a couple of hard blows received in a challenge that was long awaited but in fact useless, as both big players were already in Qatar 2022. However, the medical staff did not receive particular reports from Argentine colleagues. Tomorrow morning the South Americans will be back in Milan, in the afternoon they will reach Appiano and take stock of the situation “.
First training in full ranks only on Friday, because tomorrow for Vidal, Vecino And Correa unloading work is foreseen. “In the group there will also be Bastoni and Dzeko, who continued today with a personalized work on the field and who should return to work with their team mates tomorrow. exams which he should be subjected to shortly will instead define Sanchez’s recovery time. Hopefully it’s just a contracture, “explains La rosy.
November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 16:41)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED