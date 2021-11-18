GdS – Inzaghi half happy: ok Lautaro, Dzeko and Bastoni. Exams for Sanchez

With Naples and Shakhtar without De Vrij It is probably, Sanchez, but with Sticks, Dzeko And Lautaro. This is what the Gazzetta dello Sport in the aftermath of the end of the umpteenth disastrous stop for the national teams who did not fail to leave bad news as a legacy to Inter. “The Bull in fact last night against Brazil he played only once, giving way to Correa for a couple of hard blows received in a challenge that was long awaited but in fact useless, as both big players were already in Qatar 2022. However, the medical staff did not receive particular reports from Argentine colleagues. Tomorrow morning the South Americans will be back in Milan, in the afternoon they will reach Appiano and take stock of the situation “.