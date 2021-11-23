GdS – Kostic the post-Perisic: Inter accelerate. Long live the Bensebaini idea

There Gazzetta dello Sport confirms also today the concrete possibility of seeing Perisic leave Inter at the end of the contract next summer. But the Nerazzurri club would have already moved forward to replace the Croatian: Filip Kostic . The 29-year-old Serbian winger has a contract expiring in 2023 with Eintracht in Frankfurt and Inter have planned to go up to 10 million to take him to Milan, guaranteeing him a 3-year contract at 2.5 millions more bonuses per season. A further indication of the closeness between the parties is also the recent passage of the player to the team of agent Lucci, a geese has excellent relations with Marotta And Help .

“On the same day in which Perisic headed against Napoli in Serie A, Kostic used his left-handed against Freiburg: a free-kick with poison hit from the right ended up directly in the hole – says the rosy -. Strange symbology: the present and (perhaps) the future of the Nerazzurri side scored a few hours later. Among other things, the Serbian had touched Lazio with a finger in the summer and, if now he does not cross for Immobile, it is only the fault of the spite of Eintracht: 4 days from the end of the market, the Germans were asking for 10 more 3 bonus, while Lotito had gone up to 10 plus 2. He had also sent the official and formal offer, but from Frankfurt they had sent a deliberately wrong email to buy time. Since then, Eintracht has resigned itself and Inter are building a highway towards the multipurpose Serbian, able to act on multiple scripts. “The alternative that he always brings to the Bundesliga remains alive: like Ramy Bensebaini, 25-year-old Algerian from Borussia Mönchengladbach, also expiring in 2023. His card, however, costs much more.