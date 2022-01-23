GdS – Market: two objectives. Offered Angeliño and Chestnuts, Caicedo hopes

There rosy he says: “In recent times the need to add a tip has emerged given the defeat of Correa, but the relaunch in the role of vice-Perisic will still be attempted. The second is a technical necessity that the coach has expressed for weeks now: Kostic it is an uphill track, because Eintracht is not a club that has economic difficulties and therefore does not open to loans. Bensebaini of Borussia Moenchengladbach remains a name to follow: the ds Ausilio is scanning Europe, Inter have also been proposed Angeliño of Leipzig e Chestnuts from Leicester, formerly Atalanta, but the loan operation is not feasible for both. Senses he will probably be left to go towards Sampdoria, while the Nerazzurri will remain – unless there are surprises, primarily Lazio – Vecino, entered the field well with Venice. Yesterday’s game, however, reiterated the need to have another striker in the squad. It will not be an investment operation, so to speak. Caicedo is the first name on the list: even yesterday he initially remained on the bench, despite the change of coach at Genoa, entering the field only in the final. There is also a hypothesis that leads to the termination of the contract with the rossoblù club, a step that would greatly facilitate the deal. The attacker is waiting for Inzaghi, who would be happy to welcome him back. “Ball to Zhang.