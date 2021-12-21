Sports

GdS – Nandez target for January. For the summer, eyes on Frattesi and Ricci

The Uruguayan would arrive in Milan in case of an exit in the middle. Marotta and Ausilio follow the talents of Sassuolo and Empoli

The name of is back in an overbearing way Nahitan Nandez for the Inter market in January. The Nerazzurri have no particular needs, but a start in midfield of those who have played less so far is not excluded. There Gazzetta dello Sport Talks about Vidal, from Senses and, above all, of Vecino. “His outburst in the national team surprised Inter in terms of timing. His contract expires in June, but can start as early as January. Napoli was interested, Genoa moved a few steps, he would like a solution to the match. foreign: it’s a name to keep an eye on “, we read. Should a midfielder come out, the Nerazzurri would return to the charge for the Uruguayan from Cagliari. “The appreciation of the Nerazzurri is not a mystery. And the current situation could push Cagliari towards the hypothesis of a loan, the only way they could take into consideration in Viale della Liberazione”, confirms the rosy.

Nandez would be the ideal vice-Barella for Inzaghi. Then, in the summer, the focus is already on other profiles, young and Italian. There Journal confirms interest in Frattesi del Sassuolo and reveals the one for Curls of Empoli.

