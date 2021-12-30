GdS – Onana blocked, Digne immediately. And the surprise name appears: Djuricic
The Serbian would arrive on a free transfer and would be the alternative to the holders of the Nerazzurri attack
An effervescent market that is about to start in January, in spite of those who were thinking only of minor movements in an Inter key. The leadership of the Italian champions is mainly committed to identifying a useful element to complete Inzaghi’s left wing and the viewfinder is aimed at Lucas Digne Everton, given that Kolarov is now to be considered out of the game and since Dimarco will be definitively cleared in defense. “The Frenchman, who is also of interest to Chelsea, could only arrive on loan with the right of redemption. At the moment the Liverpool blues do not want to give up the obligation and it takes time to let the negotiations settle”, explains the Gazzetta dello Sport.
From a summer perspective, on the other hand, we work on a surprise hit: like it, and not a little Filip Djuricic del Sassuolo, expiring on 30 June 2022. “Djuricic could sit next year behind the Nerazzurri owners, especially if he were to say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez. Without forgetting, in terms of shots to zero, the first virtual signing of Inter 2022-23 : André Onana, goalkeeper out at the end of the Ajax season, has now been blocked by the Nerazzurri “, we read.
