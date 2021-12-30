GdS – Onana blocked, Digne immediately. And the surprise name appears: Djuricic

An effervescent market that is about to start in January, in spite of those who were thinking only of minor movements in an Inter key. The leadership of the Italian champions is mainly committed to identifying a useful element to complete Inzaghi’s left wing and the viewfinder is aimed at Lucas Digne Everton, given that Kolarov is now to be considered out of the game and since Dimarco will be definitively cleared in defense. “The Frenchman, who is also of interest to Chelsea, could only arrive on loan with the right of redemption. At the moment the Liverpool blues do not want to give up the obligation and it takes time to let the negotiations settle”, explains the Gazzetta dello Sport.