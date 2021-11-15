GdS – Onana ready for Inter: the goalkeeper confirmed his choice
The Ajax goalkeeper returned to play after 286 days in Cameroon-Malawi 4-0
Just these days André Onana he reiterated to Inter his choice to move to Milan on a free transfer in view of next season. “If for some time the Nerazzurri had formally ‘blocked’ him, now it was the 25-year-old Cameroonian himself who declined the last-minute attempts to fit in between him and the Italian champions of various Premier clubs, Arsenal in the lead – reports the Gazzetta dello Sport -. Onana (re) said no and, as a result, reinforced his yes for Inter: he will be able to sign his four-year from three million to rise only in February and, until that moment, nothing can be ruled out along the winding streets of the market, but even in the light of these new positions taken by the goalkeeper, the confidence is total “.
According to Journal, for the first year, Onana could be ‘accompanied’ by Handanovic, ready to renew for another season. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, after the long disqualification (286 days), returned to training and to be called up first by the club and then by the national team, playing as a starter in the 4-0 win against Malawi. “His last pre-disqualification match even went back to the distant 31 January: even in Alkmaar he had not conceded and his Ajax had won 3-0 with AZ”, recalls the rosy.
