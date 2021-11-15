GdS – Onana ready for Inter: the goalkeeper confirmed his choice

Just these days André Onana he reiterated to Inter his choice to move to Milan on a free transfer in view of next season. “If for some time the Nerazzurri had formally ‘blocked’ him, now it was the 25-year-old Cameroonian himself who declined the last-minute attempts to fit in between him and the Italian champions of various Premier clubs, Arsenal in the lead – reports the Gazzetta dello Sport -. Onana (re) said no and, as a result, reinforced his yes for Inter: he will be able to sign his four-year from three million to rise only in February and, until that moment, nothing can be ruled out along the winding streets of the market, but even in the light of these new positions taken by the goalkeeper, the confidence is total “.