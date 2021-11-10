GdS – Penalties, too many hesitations: now we change. Final decision

Inzaghi said that there are three penalty takers: Lautaro, Calhanoglu And Perisic. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, now the Turk could be the designated penalty taker in first place in the new hierarchy, with no more impromptu discussions depending on the moment. “At Pinetina a definitive decision is being assessed and overtaking now seems in the air: coldness from eleven meters is not the main Argentine gift, especially when compared to his infallible former friend who now lives in London – we read -. In the hierarchy , immediately behind the Lauti-Calha duo, is Perisic with decidedly more encouraging numbers: since he has been wearing the Nerazzurri Ivan the terrible he shot three, the last against Lazio, without ever failing. Little evidence, but a definite trend. Along with the Croatian, Federico Dimarco, the prodigal son who once lived in the curve, is also pawing: he dreamed of giving a joy to his brothers and, for this reason, Simone had preferred him to Perisic in the match against Goddess“.