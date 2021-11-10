GdS – Raspadori unhappy: Inter immediately in January? The scenery

The Gazzetta dello Sport forcefully re-launches the candidacy of Giacomo Raspadori for the attack of Inter. According to the Milanese newspaper, in fact, Raspadori would be disappointed by the management of Dionisi at Sassuolo, saddened by the many substitutions, or by now he would have taken into account a departure as early as January, possibly towards Inter. The feeling between the Nerazzurri and the baby center forward is well known, as is the esteem that both the Inter management and the team have of him. Simone Inzaghi . According to the rosea, Sassuolo values ​​it no less than 40 million , but if the transfer is okay in January, it could start with an initial loan and the inclusion in the deal of some young Nerazzurri (the names of Agoume , Muleteers , Satriano And Pirola .

But there would be one more detail to fix, namely the farewell of Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean, a month ago, seemed at the door after the social release, and instead, as in past years, little by little the great quality returned to the surface and the former Udinese has regained an important space in the attacking hierarchies Inter. “The attacker is not easy to manage: he would like more space, he has always claimed it, he believes he deserves a starting shirt but in the hierarchies he has always been behind. And therefore he alternates requests for sale with the purpose of permanence – it says -. It is difficult to predict the scenario two months from now. Just to remember what happened a year ago: the exchange, which later failed, with Dzeko was born suddenly at the request of the Chilean, little employed by Conte. Then Sanchez himself turned out in any case an important factor for the Scudetto. Go to understand. Certainly there is that the Chilean weighs on Inter’s coffers for 10.5 million euros per season, so much is the gross salary with the benefits of the Growth Decree. All this for yet another season, until 2023. Ergo: with a view to reducing costs, Sanchez’s farewell is in the things. “But are there serious offers? The Arab Emirates and MLS don’t tease him, he feels being able to have his say again in football that counts. “The idea of ​​starting to work on the future by anticipating the times, joining the Raspadori home already in January, is not a little tantalizing. When Marotta talks about “monitoring”, he basically means just that “, underlines the rosy.