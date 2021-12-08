GdS – Real-Inter, the difference is sunny. Inzaghi consoles himself with competitiveness

“More than the defeat and the lack of first place in the group – it was known that it would be difficult to reach it – worries the extent of the disqualification he will suffer. Nicolò Barella“. He writes it this morning Gazzetta dello Sport after the 2-0 suffered by the Italian champions against Ancelotti. “Inter fall at the Bernabeu, the curse of a stadium in which the Interisti have not won since 1967 continues. Logical defeat, solar the difference of values. Real Madrid has a terrifying team, not the “galacticos” of the beginning of the millennium, but players of a higher level, capable of finding the synthesis in any situation and of getting out of any traffic jam with their heads held high. Inter held up. Self Simone Inzaghi he was looking for an answer on competitiveness in Europe, he had it and it was comforting. With so much luck in the draw, you could cross the top of the second round and enter the forbidden territory of the quarters, because let’s face it: what glitters in Italy, where Inter impresses for its dominance, in the presence of Real has become a bit opaque. The consolation of competitiveness remains at Inter. The difference compared to Real seemed clear, but not insurmountable, as long as you increase the aggressiveness and speed of the ball and be cooler and more precise when shooting, when you can afford to shoot. Inter have had experience, let’s put it this way. “