GdS – Renewals, Croatian turning point: Brozovic and Perisic towards permanence

The farewell of the Croatians seems thwarted: both can renew soon with the Nerazzurri club

Inter’s idea is well known: to resolve all pending renewal situations by Christmas, in order to clarify the conditions for the present and above all for the future. In this context, in the coming weeks, there will be the decisive summits with Brozovic And Perisic, the two big names closest to deciding their future. And, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, now the prices of a permanence of both are on the rise.

EPIC BROZO – As for the director, the club would like to have the new contract signed by the end of next week. “Last week Marotta and Ausilio received the director’s father agent and the lawyer at their headquarters: we did not go into the numerical details of the next contract, but the chat helped to get to know each other (it is the first time that the father represents the son in contractual seat) – says the rosy -. The climate between the parties was defined as constructive, both the club and the midfielder’s entourage had the mutual feeling that there is room for a renewal. “And the turning point would be really close, after an initial period of coldness that he had favored the farewell scenario Journal provides for the closing of the deal with the signature on the renewal until 2025 at 5.5 million per season.

SUPER IVAN – For weeks, the Nerazzurri club had identified Perisic’s heir: Kostic, a 29-year-old Serb from Eintracht. But now Ivan could put aside his wishes to return to the Bundesliga and therefore remain in Milan. There Journal he explains: having obtained the willingness to stay in the Nerazzurri, Inter will try to do everything possible to keep Perisic, on whom Inzaghi has already spent some time. “Simone, as always, puts his face to it and makes his vote clear – we read -. Now the ball passes to Marotta and Ausilio, but above all to Perisic. After all, one thing is certain: one who has managed to convince even Conte that he could play the winger, turning out to be decisive for the Scudetto, if he wants something he knows how to get it. Imagine now, where everything is possible “.

November 26, 2021

