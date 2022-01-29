GdS – Scamacca next Inter center forward: the deal is set

Programming is essential in a club and Inter are already thinking about summer. At the top of the wishes of the Italian champion club there is Gianluca Scamacca , Sassuolo striker, exploded this season in which he is confirming his potential. The feeling for the 23-year-old is totally reciprocated and for this reason the Nerazzurri are definitely ahead of Milan in this market derby (HERE OUR LATEST INSIGHT).

“The hunt for the striker for June took a step back when the Juventus main enemy of the Nerazzurri in the race, pulled the Serbian joker out of the deck: the Vlahovic coup was a shock also in Milan but, suddenly, for the Nerazzurri an inviting straight line opened up for the bomber – writes the Gazzetta dello Sport -. Even if we must not forget who first knocked Scamacca home: Milan’s interest comes from afar and the Rossoneri are still the only Italian club capable of rivaling Inter again. “Dortmund have put 45 million on the plate: nothing to do, the player intends to stay in Italy and, in particular, sees Inter as the next ideal stage.

“Inter are therefore definitely ahead, even if certain conditions will be needed to deal with the beloved shop of the neroverdi – confirms the rosy -. In any case, the next Nerazzurri market will have to close in profit and the spending possibilities of the CEO. Marotta and of the ds Help will depend on any summer sales. However, Inter has interesting players who are welcome to Dionisi, to offer as a counterpart to lower the price: not only Pinamontinatural substitute for Scamacca, but also the baby defender Pirola, now on loan at Monza. Everything will be investigated in due course, also considering the (very high) interest of the Nerazzurri for his teammate. Davide Frattesi. Always starting, however, from a fact: it is Scamacca’s will that moves everything, that ignites the negotiations. Gianluca prefers Inter as his next career step also for the complete package that the Nerazzurri can offer him: not only a salary that can go up to 2.5 million, but also for the possibility of studying at the chair of Edin Dzeko“.