GdS – Serie A, very open championship fight: Juve absent. To exalt Inter would be …

Sant’Ambrogio in the head. Milan and Inter are leading a race for the Scudetto that ignited on Saturday of the 16th round of the Serie A championship thanks to Atalanta’s success at the ‘Maradona’ against former leaders Napoli.

“Milan the capital, this was said on matchday six. Milan first, Inter second. Milan are back as leaders alone, Inter continues their extraordinary rise: fourth consecutive victory in the league and the clear impression that the team is becoming dominant , for the quality of the players and for the structure of the game, more and more precise, defined and enveloping. Milan, Inter and then Atalanta, victorious in Naples, and never so in the running for the Scudetto “.

La Gazzetta dello Sport analyzes the situation of Inter after the 3-0 victory at the Olimpico against Roma of the great former José Mourinho:

“Simone Inzaghi went beyond Antonio Conte and his dependence on Lukaku and Hakimi. A keystone was Calhanoglu, a less sparkling thread than the Luis Alberto that Inzaghi had at Lazio in that role, but more” total “, better disposed to the two phases and pungent in the same way in shooting and on set pieces “.

“The impact of the European variant on the championship must be calculated. During the week we will know what will become of the Italians in the Euro-Cups, but this indicator is also in favor of Inter, because of the four leading players, Inzaghi’s team is the only one already qualified for the next round. On Tuesday at the Bernabeu against Real he will play for the assignment of first place, an important detail for the round of 16 draw, but he will do it lightly, without the stress of a qualification to reach, that is already there . Inter will consume “good” energies and if they succeeded in the feat, they would be full of endorphins and well-being “.

But be careful to draw the first sums already. It is very early for the newspaper to issue verdicts:

“It would be a mistake to stop at the evidence of the day, to exalt Inter and Atalanta, to” calibrate “Milan’s 2-0 against Salernitana, to consider Napoli in a waning phase due to an excess of adverse events. There are still twenty-two days , for a long time, today no one can say he is beaten. It makes the impression that for the first time in a decade now Juventus are out of the league’s calculations. It is an absence that makes noise, also due to the poisons that determined it. ” .

