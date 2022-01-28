GdS – The BVB puts 45 million on the plate, but Scamacca says no: he wants Inter

There Gazzetta dello Sport reveals an official offer from Borussia Dortmund for Gianluca Scamacca : 45 million to block it in view of the summer, leaving it at Sassuolo until June. The no came directly from the player who – according to rosy – he just wants Inter . The Germans had also tried for Davide Frattesi , but here the niet he had come directly from the neroverde club.

Carnevali informed immediately Beppe Marotta of the thrust of Dortmund for the tip. “It is not just a question of friendly relations. Carnevali knows well how the Nerazzurri are interested in the player in perspective – we read -. And he also knows that, now that the Juventus took Vlahovic, in Serie A there is no competition. Inter just listened. Now he cannot act: the effort on the market was made with Gosens, the session will be completed with Caicedo, there is no room for attempts at the last minute. And at a certain point the hypothesis had also made its way, but found negative results. Yet another positive response, rather, Marotta and Ausilio they had it with the position of the player. Scamacca knows about Inter and wants Inter. He knows – so whoever is close to the player swears – that Inzaghi appreciates it. And he considers Inter the ideal landing place to continue his growth, both in environmental terms and for tactical issues. “In short, great confidence in view of the summer.