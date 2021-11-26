GdS – The Champions League knockout stages give breath. Eyes on Jovic and Ginter

As already pointed out yesterday, with the passage to the second round, it rises to 63 the spoils of millions obtained by Inter in this Champions campaign. Fresh money for the bad banks, already able to equalize the company’s forecasts at the beginning of the season: from now on, everything that will arrive will be earned.

So how will Inter move on the transfer market? According to Gazzetta dello Sport, looking at January, everything will remain linked to any releases. And therefore the attention goes to Vecino and, consequently, a Nandez. Or to the loan of Jovic so far as Sanchez abandoned Milan. As for the summer, however, the watchword remains ‘Self-financing’. “This means that player trading will remain a solution to be resorted to, perhaps with the sale of a holder – explains the Journal -. And the attention to the players in the deadline is maximum: the goalkeeper has already been taken Onana, Marotta and Ausilio moved with decision on the Borussia Monchengladbach defender (and German national team) Ginter. The sports area is in constant motion, the corporate one will shortly close the refinancing of the bond: the two current ones expiring for a total of 375 million will become a single bond of approximately 400 million. The focus is common: sporting results compatible with a budget necessarily to be improved, after the last deficit of 245.6 million “.