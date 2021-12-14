GdS – UEFA messes and penalizes Inter: almost desperate with Liverpool

Ajax to Liverpool: the repeated draw penalizes Inter, who in a few hours goes from facing the Dutch champions – very strong but within reach – to having to cross the main favorites together with Bayern in the final victory of the Champions League. The story is known: as UEFA explained, the software that indicates the inclusion of the balls in the ballot box instructed the manager to include Manchester United among the possible opponents of Villarreal, which is impossible given that they came from the same group. And it just so happened that Arshavin extracted i Red Devils. From there a chain of errors that triggered the appeal of Atletico (coupled with Bayern) and forced UEFA to repeat everything. “Someone is fine, like Chelsea who always take Lille. Someone else is very bad, you see Real Madrid going from affordable Benfica to Messi’s PSG – reports the Gazzetta dello Sport -. From the second tier, Inter could only hope for Lille. Then, in a theoretical hierarchy of rivals, theAjax was the second choice: this year it’s scary, he never concedes, Haller scores in bursts, but who knows in two months. Difficult instead of February Liverpool is so different from today. The transition phase of last season seems to be behind us, i Reds they found play, motivation, depth, speed, plus Van Dijk and a great Salah. We will need the best Inter of the season, because this is a real final: if the Nerazzurri qualified, they would not find many other stronger rivals. Only Bayern and City. It will be very hard, almost desperate, but last year Atalanta went on to win 2-0 at Anfield. Inter are solid, have lines of play and, now, enthusiasm from the top of the table. It is important not to play defeated. The Madrid knockout could have been a very important lesson for growth. “