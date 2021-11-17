GdS – Vecino da Spalletti and the Nandez slope reopens. Two names for the attack

The words of Vecino , dissatisfied with Inzaghi’s little use, could conceal a market scenario that has already started. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, it is reasonable to think that if the Uruguayan speaks like this, it is probably because he already has on his hands a concrete idea where to go and play in less than two months, without waiting for the end of the season. In particular, on him there would be the eyes of the Naples , with Spalletti who would gladly embrace him again also considering Anguissa’s absence in January for the African Cup of Nations. In that case, Lobotka could be leaving, already close to farewell in the summer.

With Vecino at Spalletti’s court, both would reopen the track for Inter Nandez, who still boasts a Cagliari promise to let him go, even in the middle of the season. “With him in the team, Inter and Inzaghi would also manage the growth of Dumfries, which so far has not convinced – writes the rosy -. It must be said that there is the utmost confidence in the Dutchman in Appiano: the player is recognized with great margins for growth, also for the fact that he has not completed a classic youth path. The bases of the negotiation with Cagliari remain to be understood. And one could not fail to start again from the speech interrupted last summer between Marotta And Giulini, or from an overall valuation of 25 million. Just as he was doing in July, Inter can close the deal in loan with right of redemption, perhaps by raising the amount of the onerous loan to postpone the redemption date to June 2023 “.