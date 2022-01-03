GdS – Vecino for Digne, Inter tries. Villar option, but only in one case

One market operation for two hits. According to what is reported today The Gazzetta dello Sport L’Inter could find a solution to the only flaw in the squad identified by Simone Inzaghi with an exchange between Matias Vecino and Lucas Digne, to be orchestrated with theEverton. The former Giallorossi is the ideal candidate for the role of vice-Perisic: expert, flexible, can take the place of Kolarov and allow Marco’s to become in effect a third of defense, more than a fifth at full range. However, Everton must be convinced to accept a loan without obligation, but with the right of redemption. With the same formula Vecino would achieve Benitez in Premier League. In the meantime, contacts continue for Filip Kostic ofEintracht Frankfurt, the favorite for June especially if Ivan Perisic does not renew.