GdS – Venice, are 8 positive players? The idea is to play

Critical situation in the house Venice due to the outbreak of a Covid outbreak. After the 4 positive players of last January 15, in the last hours the infected of the team group are rose to 15 (but the lagoon club did not specify the number of players among them). And so the dispute of tomorrow’s match with Inter is at risk. “The Venice has still performed gods molecular buffers to everyone yesterday evening and will repeat the operation again this morning – explains the Gazzetta dello Sport -. The hope is that someone will be negativised (even if he will then have to pass the visits): but there is also the unfortunate hypothesis that the list gets longer. Among those affected by the virus is the coach Paolo Zanetti. The coach will follow the match against Inter, if played, in quarantine from TV. Venezia has until noon to issue the list of 25 players called up “.