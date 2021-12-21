GdS – Zhang-Inzaghi on honeymoon. Soon the renewals of technicians and managers

The owner has not lost sight of the technician’s ability to manage human relationships with the squad and the ability to optimize the material

Covid prevented the usual Christmas dinner, and then Inter yesterday found themselves “at a distance” thanks to technology (representing the team there was Lautaro, for the female Inter the coach Rita Guarino). Steven Zhang, from China, thanked Simone Inzaghi and the whole group for bringing the club back to the top of Italian football and beyond. “Go on like this, Inter is a family. And this is the right way to take away other satisfactions”, said the Inter number one.

There Gazzetta dello Sport underlines the satisfaction of the president especially with regard to the excellent human relationships created by the new coach: a non-trivial detail for Steven. “The president knows perfectly well that the coach’s task was not easy: he inherited a team shaken by the double sale Hakimi-Lukaku, but he transformed that sense of loss of the group into a desire to demonstrate that he is still a leader. And, a concept very dear to the property, he continued in the work of Antonio Conte in improving the human material available: in an economically complicated moment like this, with a pandemic still in progress, it is not a small step “, we read. In short, Inzaghi’s work is greatly appreciated by the owners and everything suggests that shortly there will be renewal beyond 2023.

Before the coach, the managers will sign the extension, as confirmed by Zhang himself: there is the presidential ok to formalize the agreements with Marotta, Ausilio, Antonello, Baccin and Samaden. “It will happen in these days, in any case by the end of 2021. And the new deadline will be 2024 for everyone”, underlines the rosy. “Zhang has understood that he has a conspicuous advantage over the Italian competition. And that the sustainable model of society, in fact self-financed, can get along with a winning club also on the sporting level – we read -. In January, between the other, the refinancing operation will be closed bond. It’s a different end of the year compared to 12 months ago. Zhang thinks from a future perspective. He tasted the taste of victory and understood that there is a concrete opportunity to double, indeed to triple the successes. “I can’t wait to get my office back,” he added. And also to embrace Inzaghi “.

December 21, 2021 (change December 21, 2021 | 08:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link