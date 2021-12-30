GdS – Zhang is back: bonds, market and renewals on the agenda. Anger at the farewell rumors

The Nerazzurri president is already in the US, but only for strictly personal matters: any rumors of the club’s sale have been denied

Steven Zhang returns to Milan and not only to enjoy the Super Cup live with Juventus. As the Gazzetta dello Sport, the agenda of the Nerazzurri president is full of commitments.

Zhang has been in the for a few days already United States and will soon land in Europe. But beware: the rosy he points out that Steven went to California for private reasons that have nothing to do with the possible sale of Inter. The moment of the Italian champion club is more stable, a positive consequence also of a greater serenity found by Suning. Far from the problems of a year ago: there are 130 million in cash, more than enough to make it to next autumn. “In general, thinking about the medium term, no problems are seen for at least the next two years. And there is always the possibility, in case of extreme necessity, to resort to the loan of Oaktree through Suning, from which Inter today benefited for only 75 million – explains the newspaper -. Which does not mean that they are all roses and flowers, of course: the budget forecast as of June 30th is improving, but it will still be around a deficit of 100 million “.

More than positive signals even off the pitch, in short. And it is for this reason that Zhang has flatly denied the rumors of sale, both to PIF and to other subjects. “Reiterating, angrily, what has already been said publicly at the shareholders’ meeting, namely that the commitment with Inter is to be considered long-term – we read -. Then it is clear – but it has been for a year now – that the the hypothesis of finding a minority partner is still topical today. And perhaps simpler to implement once the definitive go-ahead for the stadium has been obtained “.

And then Zhang’s return to Milan will serve to accelerate in other directions. There Journal lists them: the renewal of Brozovic, those of management team (Marotta, Ausilio, Baccin and Samaden), probably also that of Inzaghi. We will then have to give the ok to the budget market, both for January and for the summer: the various Scamacca, Ginter, Frattesi etc … and, above all, the voice of the president will be used to finalize the new 400 million bond euro with a five-year maturity.

December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 08:18)

