Gearbest becomes “Italian”? The incredible indiscretion from China

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
1 minute read

From China there are rumors that are incredible: the well-known online store Gearbest could become “Italian”. No, we are not crazy: this is what is being written abroad.

In particular, as also pointed out by Gizchina, currently trying to connect to the Global version of the Gearbest portal you are redirected to the Italian edition of the well-known online store. In other words, apparently even foreign users are seeing our own version of Gearbest, which obviously presents all the contents in our language.

This is clearly fueling the rumors: according to the source, Gearbest could move to Italy. Yes, you got it right: this is the indiscretion launched by Gizchina, even in the face of the fact that Global users apparently can still log in on the well-known online store, but find all the writings in Italian.

In any case, the situation is somewhat “strange” and in some ways “unlikely”. In fact, the reason for all this is not known and obviously there is nothing official about any “shift” of the store’s activity in Italy. It could therefore only be an “error” at the website level. We will see: what is certain is that it is not everyday news to hear that a Chinese business known globally would like to focus “only” on our country.

For the rest, remember that Gearbest has recently been in the center of not exactly positive events. To be clear, according to the rumors there would have been problems with the payment of suppliers, as well as “headaches” relating to orders. Incidentally, the Gearbest website has been offline for some time. In short, the question will certainly need to be investigated: we just have to wait for further developments.

