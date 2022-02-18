Gearbox and THQ Nordic owners promise to release more than 25 AAA games before 2026

Embracer Group has 216 projects under development thanks to its huge portfolio of studies.

You don’t have to go very far back in time to find really popular studio purchases in the sector. Although the news has been dominated by Microsoft and Sony, Embracer Group It has also joined this trend with a pace of acquisitions that does not plan to stop in 2022. What is all this leading to? Obviously, to a large portfolio of developers and, added to this, many games on the way.

The 25 AAA games would hit the market before March 2026The conglomerate has wanted to highlight this point in the latest financial report, where it specifies the launch of a lot of titles for the coming years: “Our line already has more than 25 AAA development projects planned for release until March 2026 with the potential to generate significant organic growth,” reads the note also noted by Gaming Bolt.

And Embracer Group still has more surprises in store for the future, as the number of studios it takes under its wing provides it with a large number of initiatives to take into account: “We have registered 216 ongoing development projects. Over 95% of our capitalized development spend is allocated to the development of upcoming premium games.”

On the other hand, the results also reflect the purchase of Dark Horse and highlight all the licenses that reach the conglomerate through this movement: “By closing these transactions, Embracer Group will have one of the most diversified IP portfolios of the video game industry. Reliance on a single title or IP is expected to be less than five percent of group net sales, which will hopefully make our operating performance even more predictable.”

Although the horizon of Embracer Group promises a lot of video games, we must not forget the performance of those titles that are already on the market. Something we can observe with sales of Subway: Exodus that have exceeded the expectations of the authors. On the other hand, the community is also waiting for more news from Dead Island 2 after some rumors that have not gone unnoticed.

