GeForce LHR, NBMiner unlocks them at 70%: NVIDIA limiter partially bypassed in Ethereum mining

With the GeForce RTX 3000 in version Lite Hash Rate (LHR), that is with the limiter of power with the calculations related to the mining of some cryptocurrencies, Ethereum in the first place, Nvidia aims to curb the purchase of gaming video cards by miners, affecting their profitability: the card undermines 50% of its potential.

Pending the transition of Ethereum between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 from the proof-of-work (PoW) model to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model which will eliminate the need to mine with video cards, however, the wall built by Nvidia seems to show some cracks. Until now, only private groups of miners had declared that they were able to find loopholes through custom solutions, but with the availability of a public miner, the situation becomes more interesting.

The developer of NBMiner, popular mining software, seems to have found a ploy, albeit partial, that allows it to bypass Nvidia’s limiter. The latest version of the program (39.0), according to the changelog, is capable of potentially restore up to 70% performance in Ethereum mining of video cards LHR based on GPU Ampere. However, the NBMiner developer recommends setting no more than 68%, as a higher value could lead to a lock state and therefore to lower performance.

For now we are not faced with a total bypass, but a jump from 50% to a potential 68% which is still not bad and could lead some miners to throw themselves back on the GeForce LHR cards, or in any case to put them in their sights if NBMiner allows. in the future to bypass the block and take advantage of the full power of video cards.