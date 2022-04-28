Geforce Now 3080 RTX, a shortcut to luxury

Although we could make many excuses, talk about geopolitics, the price of some materials to produce circuits, the fever for cryptos… the truth is that being up to date when it comes to playing in compatible it has never been an easy or cheap task. In 2013-2014, being up to date and having a PC capable of everything meant going through a collection of GPUs that could easily reach €1,000 (in the case of the GTX Titan or the Radeon R9 295X2), before that, the most veterans remember when a GPU in itself was a rare and luxury complement, only available to a few. Achieving technical excellence and that peace of mind that we’re running the game on the best possible hardware has always been difficult, back then and now. The difference is that now there are some alternatives that did not exist before, with their corresponding compromises of course.

An alternative that would have been unthinkable a few years ago is cloud gaming and one of the most solid options in this regard is Geforce Now, Nvidia’s service, one of the most stable and one that offers the greatest benefits, within of the own and other limitations of playing through an internet connection. Within this service, we have the possibility of accessing the more luxurious version of ita shortcut to that dream team that today some of us cannot assemble due to lack of components, money or both.

play in the clouds

One of the supposed strengths of cloud gaming is that we don’t depend on our hardware, but we have a remote computer at our service and as long as our system is compatible, we can even play directly from a television and not worry about updates, new GPUs or performance issues. But in practice, cloud gaming services they do not offer very powerful configurations for what is possible today with a high-end PC, limiting themselves to setting up sufficient, functional configurations that allow you to play, but without graphic luxuries. GeForce Now RTX 3080 is Nvidia’s answer to the desire for something more, offering us not only gaming in the cloud, but gaming at the highest technical level and with all the options at our disposal.

When it comes to connecting to a 3080 RTX account, the equipment that is put at our disposal is quite impressive. Its GPU is not exactly a 3080, but an equivalent system prepared for servers and with the same GA102 architecture, adapted to the needs of the service. It has more CUDA cores (9216 vs 8704 of a physical RTX 3080); a memory bus of 384 bits against 320 of physical and 24GB GDDR6 of VRAM against 10GB GDDR6X. Armed with this machine, we can easily access the Ultra settings of games like Cyberpunk 2077, God of War or Dying Light 2, including Ray-Tracing options. It is not top of the range, since there are more powerful CPUs than those equipped in the Geforce Now servers, but the result is a very superior team in features to what PS5 and Xbox Series can offer.

Accessible graphic luxury

However, there are some limitations to be aware of. The most perplexing perhaps is that of resolution. Geforce Now only allows 4K through a Shield, even if you pay for the most premium option. On a PC, the most it can output is 2K, when the rig we’re playing on would be perfectly capable of producing a native signal. To this loss of image quality we must add that of playing in the cloud, although in that sense the service compensates thanks to the possibility of touch settings in the same way as if we were on our PC, so we can strengthen all the image quality options to compensate for the tare. It is not ideal, but the result can be quite good.

Do keep in mind that the requirements to run Geforce Now can be high. To start with, the subscription price is €19.99 per month and does not include games, since the service depends on you connecting to your Steam/Uplay/Epic/GOG account and from there you can access the games in your digital library that are compatible with the service. This is another limitation, but in this case it is not the responsibility of Nvidia, but of the video game houses. Once you’ve paid for a game, no one should care where you run it and in the case of Geforce Now all you’re doing is renting a remote computer, which should be able to access the same games you’ve purchased on your accounts. and to which you can access on any other computer you set up at home.

But in the early days of Geforce Now, several companies and studios, both small and large, shouted to the heavens at what they considered a profit for Nvidia by using their games and giving nothing in return, bringing up the use licenses that limit the use of the software we pay for. Little to do. Since then, Nvidia cut off access to our digital catalogs altogether and began trading game by game, adding different titles every week. The library is already extensive, with several hundred names, but if what we want is to play the most cutting-edge games as soon as we buy them, this service is not the most suitable, since there are times when the games are compatible with launches and other times they can take months to arrive (if they arrive). You have to take a good look at the catalog, see what games we have and observe the weekly updates published by the company, in order to determine if the offer can be interesting.

An option to consider, within the requirements

If the games suit you, you have to consider the connection. Depending on the image quality you want, the FPS and the resolution, you will need to have a matching connection. If we have a Shield to connect it to a 4K TV, we would need 40 mb/s to get to see the game at 4K and 60 FPS. More discreet resolution options require less, but it is recommended to have an ethernet connection or a 5ghz router so that it is stable and we do not notice annoyances. Under these conditions, at least in our case during the time we have had the service, the experience has been very good, with a negligible lag in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Dying Light 2 and without access problems or moments of worst connection. Of course, when testing it on wireless connections, the experience has had its pluses and minuses depending on the signal, so it is clear that we not only need megabytes of download but it is imperative that the connection is stable at all times.

The Geforce Now 3080 is a great addition to a laptop that isn’t capable of testing the most demanding games at their highest performance. In addition, using the system will not wear out our hardware or use memory, something that is appreciated in smaller computers. It also works great with an Ipad (with a hub with an ethernet connection preferably, in our case at least). We are left wanting to try it on a 4K TV and a Shield, perhaps the most adequate experience to justify the price of the 3080 RTX subscription, but we can imagine that the experience is satisfactory. It’s a different experience than Stadia, which leaves little control to the user in terms of the visual features of the games, and is closer to what a PC user might want (apart from the distances that there will always be with having your own hardware). ). An option to consider whose future has just begun.