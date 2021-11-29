GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB with technical specifications other than those provided

Contrary to expectations, the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB it shouldn’t have the same specs as the RTX 2060 6GB. According to the sources of the Videocardz site, the new card is expected to debut on 7 December it will not offer 1920 CUDA cores like the RTX 2060 but 2176 like the RTX 2060 SUPER.

In addition to the amount of memory on board (8 GB vs 12 GB) it seems there will be however two other differences between the newcomer and the SUPER version: the first concerns the bus, a 192 bits and not 256 bits, the latter the TDP it should rise to 184W compared to the 175W of the SUPER.

GDDR6 memory should continue to operate at 14 Gbps for a bandwidth of 448 GB / s and the boost frequency should also default to 1650 MHz on the RTX 2060 SUPER, with manufacturers’ OC models poised to approach 1700 MHz.

From the specifications it emerges a card with very similar performance to the RTX 2060 SUPER, as the differences should not translate into a palpable impact. As we have already had the opportunity to write, the arrival of this model will mainly serve NVIDIA for better face the shortage and satisfy the requests of the partners.

Read also: Here is the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB, a Russian modder created it before NVIDIA

The card’s onboard Turing GPU is manufactured at 12 nanometers by TSMC, and this should ensure stable and good production compared to Samsung’s 8-nanometer Ampere chips. By diverting some of the demand – mainly OEMs and system builders – to the newcomer, NVIDIA will be able to bring more GeForce RTX 3000s to the retail market.

