GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB officially available: how to get it at the lowest price

There GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB officially available from this moment. After the publication of the reviews yesterday, NVIDIA has opened sales of the new low-end solution, designed for gaming in Full HD with high details at around 60 fps.

The newcomer, which boasts support for ray tracing and DLSS, a product that convinced us “only partially” in our tests, but this does not mean that it is a product to be discarded a priori, especially for those who come from very old solutions. . Of course, in this period more than ever to weigh the real price, because the list price of 279 euros.

In this regard, we point out that ASUS Italia has informed us that its models “will arrive with suggested prices to the public starting from 499”, almost double the MSRP indicated by NVIDIA. According to Gamer Nexus, the MSRP of various manufacturers in the United States ranges from $ 249 to $ 489. But be careful, because NVIDIA Italy has communicated the availability of some rather interesting offers (at least for the current times).

On Tradeco an INNO3D RTX 3050 is on sale for 329 euros, while on Next and Cast Informatica we find a total of three full desktop PCsbased on the new GPU at 799, 825 and 1199 respectively. At the time of writing, the sites are in great difficulty, mostly unreachable.

From January 31 to February 6 there should also be offers on some Italian shops linked to the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB with prices as low as possible – that is, much lower than those at which you would find it these days. Keep an eye on the NVIDIA site, or rather the specific page of the GeForce RTX 3050.