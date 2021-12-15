GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB can wait

According to new rumors, NVIDIA will not announce any cards on December 17. In recent days this date was leaked as a possible day of announcement of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of memory (double the current version), in anticipation of an actual market debut on January 11 (shortage permitting).

According to the German website Igor’s Lab, the card would have been postponed until after the Chinese New Year, scheduled for February 1st, in order to guarantee more stocks on the market. The 16GB RTX 3070 Ti should deliver slightly higher performance than the 8GB model, just enough for keep NVIDIA ahead of Intel’s rumored top of the range which should have the same amount of memory and performance between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti won’t be the only model to receive more memory. Also there RTX 3080in fact, it will undergo similar treatment, although in this case it will will go from 10 to 12 GB of VRAM. This model too should be postponed to a later date, also because the 10 GB RTX 3080 still sells very well and NVIDIA would not have urgent need for an upgrade.

The German site confirmation instead the plans of NVIDIA regarding the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the announcement of which is expected to arrive at CES 2022 on January 4 with availability expected on January 27. The same dates should also apply to the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB, “entry level” video card of the RTX 3000 range.

