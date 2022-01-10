GeForce RTX 3080 12GB arrives tomorrow January 11th, here’s what to expect

Tomorrow 11th January, at 15:00, NVIDIA should announce – according to the latest rumors – the new one GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. Based on what has been leaked so far, the card it will not have only 2 GB of more memory, reaching 12GB of GDDR6X memory like the RTX 3080 Ti model, but will also have an increased bus and GA102 GPU with more active drives.

Specifically, the card should have a 384-bit bus for a bandwidth of 912 GB / S (the memories will continue to be set at 19 Gbps as on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti), taking a step up from the 320 bit and 760 GB / s of the 3080 which will bring it to the same level as the RTX 3080 Ti.

To change the GPU too, with an increase in active units on board: we are talking about 8960 CUDA core, 70 RT core and 280 Tensor core. The RTX 3080 stops at 8704, 68 and 272, while the RTX 3080 Ti is more thrust with 10240, 80 and 320 active units respectively. The increase in the number of active drives should bring the TDP of the RTX 3080 12 GB to 350W, such as the RTX 3080 Ti.

The card will not be announced with great fanfare (we do not therefore expect a Founders Edition) and will arrive on the market alongside the 10 GB model, at least at first, and then probably take its place permanently in the future. We will see if and how NVIDIA will explain why it has decided to introduce this new model.

Tomorrow we will also know the list price, set between $ 699 for the RTX 3080 and $ 1199 for the RTX 3080 Ti. Of course, a list price that we will hardly see in reality, but which will nevertheless act as a “base” for real prices in this horrible period for fans of the sector marked by miners, shortage and scalpers.

Finally, always remaining on the high end, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will soon arrive, whose debut was anticipated in recent days at CES 2022.