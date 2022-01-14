GeForce RTX 3080 12GB spotted for sale in Europe

The new graphics card GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, that NVIDIA recently made official, appeared briefly, in two custom versions of MSI, on a European site, as reported by Videocardz colleagues, before being removed.

In fact, the German retailer Mindfactory had included two different MSI video cards in its list: the MSI RTX 3080 Gaming Z Lite Hash Rate (LHR) and the MSI RTX 3080 Suprim X LHR. The products had i starting prices set at € 1,699. Another store, this time based in France, also proposed the model Gaming Z of MSI at the same price (€ 1,699). The sites unfortunately deleted the pages, but luckily some users quickly saved the screenshots.

Photo Credit: MindFactory.de

As we have previously reported, the RTX 3080 12GB differs mainly from the RTX 3080 10GB by the presence of 12GB of 19G / s GDDR6X memory. The other big news is the use of a larger 384-bit memory bus (compared to the previous 320 bits), which allows you to increase available bandwidth by 20%. However, there are also some other changes that will introduce a performance boost.

The CUDA core count has been increased from 8,706 to 8,960, i RT cores went from 68 to 70 ei Tensor cores were raised from 272 to 280. Interestingly, the base clock is slightly lower (1.26GHz instead of 1.44GHz), although the boost clock remains the same at 1.71GHz. Finally, the TDP for the RTX 3080 12GB is higher than 30W, reaching 350W.

Photo Credit: MindFactory.de

Unfortunately, the retailers have not published the exact specifications of these custom models from MSI, which could benefit from a factory overclock or a particularly efficient dissipation system. Now that NVIDIA has officially announced the existence of the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, after months of leaks and rumors, it is only a matter of time before the various third-party manufacturers begin to market their proposals.