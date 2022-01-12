GeForce RTX 3080 from 12GB, Gigabyte announces its models – Nerd4.life

The hardware manufacturer Gigabyte announced the arrival of its video card versions GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of VRAM, unveiled yesterday by Nvidia surprise. The press release talks about “updated versions”, so they will replace the previous models.

Arous GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, the video card packaging

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB from Gigabyte

Let’s read the official press release with all the details:

The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 12G graphics card is equipped with the MAX-Covered cooling system which features three unique fans with wind claw design and alternating rotation to provide optimal airflow over the entire cooler. The large heat sink, large vapor chamber, and multiple composite copper tubes allow heat from the GPU and VRAM to dissipate quickly. Combined with GIGABYTE’s Screen Cooling technology, the extended fins of the heatsink allow air to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system that ensures stable operation. A powerful LCD monitor and RGB Fusion 2.0 technology allow gamers to enjoy various display modes and lighting effects. The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 12G is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate 4K gaming performance with colorful RGB lighting.

In addition, there are the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE solutions with all-in-one and open-loop liquid cooling. The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G liquid cooled open-loop video card is designed with patent-pending leak detection technology. It is the best choice for gamers who want a custom style for assembling a liquid-cooled computer. The all-in-one liquid-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 12G is the best choice for gamers who want the benefits of liquid cooling and easy installation.

The GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 12G and GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE 12G video cards are equipped with the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system which features three unique alternating rotation fans, a large copper plate in direct contact with the GPU, heat pipes in composite copper and 3D active fans working together to provide efficient heat dissipation. WINDFORCE fans use graphene nano lubricant, which can extend the life of the fan by 2.1 times, offering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing and ensuring quiet operation. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of lights, various special effects and synchronize with other AORUS devices. With ULTRA DURABLE certified components, advanced cooling technology and custom RGB lighting, GAMING OC and EAGLE graphics cards are the best choice for gamers.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 12G video cards are equipped with many unique technologies. The increased memory capacity of 12GB gives consumers more choice. To ensure a better user experience, AORUS and GAMING OC video cards are provided to customers with a 4-year warranty (online registration required within 30 days of purchase date) so they can enjoy playing and creating content without any kind of worry.

Too bad you don’t talk about prices, which we imagine to be in line with those of previous editions, given that the new cards replace them. Obviously we are talking about virtual prices, given that currently the video cards of the 30xx line have higher prices in practically all stores, due to the semiconductor crisis that makes it impossible to satisfy the demand.