GeForce RTX 3080Ti Coming, New Power for Gaming Notebooks | CES 2022

It will be announced next week to coincide with the CES in Las Vegas: let’s talk about the new top-of-the-range video card from NVIDIA , intended for the public of the most demanding gamers, which will bring a quantity of video memory of 16GB for the first time in the world of gaming notebooks.

The new tab will be named GeForce RTX 3080Ti Laptop and it seems destined to set new records, not only in terms of technical characteristics and performance with games but also in terms of consumption.

The rumors reported by the Videocardz site, in fact, speak of a maximum consumption in terms of TGP which will touch 175 Watts, 10 Watts more than the current flagship of the NVIDIA range for notebook systems. A product of this type will therefore be specifically intended for larger and thicker notebook systems, able to host a processor with balanced processing power to that of a video compartment of this type as well as a suitably sized cooling system.

There is no official confirmation about the technical characteristics of this new GPU, for which the rumors speak of a quantity of 7,424 CUDA cores combined with 16GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 video memory. The adopted GPU takes the code name of GA103S, to distinguish itself from the GA104 with 6,144 CUDA cores adopted by the GeForce RTX 3080 card for laptop systems.

We will know more next January 4th 2022, the day chosen by NVIDIA for its press conference to announce the news planned to coincide with the CES in Las Vegas to be held in web streaming and not with a physical presence at the Convention Center of the American city.