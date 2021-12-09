GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and more, that’s when the new GPUs from NVIDIA will arrive

January 4 at CES 2022 NVIDIA will announce a renewal of the desktop offer, with new models that should maintain the competitiveness of the Ampere offer for most of the year, before introducing a completely new architecture, known today by the code name Ada Lovelace.

According to the latest rumors, after months of batting and arguing about the nomenclature of the new video cards, it seems that on January 4th the company led by Jensen Huang will present the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, card that will represent the new top of the range of the RTX 3000 series. At the same time, NVIDIA should also announce the GeForce RTX 3050. Both cards should debut officially the January 27.

As for two other models whose arrival has been rumored for some time, namely the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB of VRAM and the GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB of VRAM, the rumors report for the first time that the announcement could arrive as early as December 17, about a week from today, with an official debut on January 11. In the case of the second, however, the mystery about the dates still remains, even if in the past the same days were rumored.

The technical specifications of the RTX 3090 Ti should include a GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDA corethat’s 256 more than the current model’s 10496 CUDA cores. In practice, NVIDIA would unlock the two Streaming Multiprocessor (SM) disabled on the current card, offering the GA102 in all its glory. Accordingly, the card should also offer 336 Tensor cores and 84 RT cores.

The chip should be side by side 24 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps on the bus at 384 bits, while the RTX 3090 has the same memory but set at 19.5 Gbps. The specs should lead the RTX 3090 Ti to exceed a TDP of 400W, which is over 50W more than the current model (350W).

In the case of the GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB of memorya, the card could have in addition to 2 GB more than the RTX 3080 (like the RTX 3080 Ti) also a greater number of cores, but we underline that it is a simple hypothesis. The RTX 3080 has 8704 active cores, while the RTX 3080 Ti reaches 10240, consequently the RTX 3080 12 GB could see some news also in terms of cores (8960 cores?).

There GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM should keep the same specifications as the model with 8 GB of memory, so it should have a GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and 19 Gbps memory. Finally, the RTX 3050 could come with a GA106 GPU with 3072 CUDA core and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on 128-bit bus.

-21% realme Pad, 4GB + 64GB (up to 1TB), 2K Display WUXGA + 10.4 “, Quad Speakers Dolby, MTK Helio G80, 7100mAh Mega Battery, Quick Charge 18W, Metallic Body, 6.9 mm Ultra Slim Design, Android11, WIFI, Gray 198.00 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!