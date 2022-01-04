GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 official, RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti also arrive for laptops

After months of rumors and speculations, finally, on the occasion of the CES 2022, NVIDIA held its event during which it showed for the first time some products featured in various rumors over the last few months.

Photo Credit: NVIDIA

In particular, finally, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the company’s new flagship offering that will offer even greater performance than the RTX 3090. The new card will use a GA102 GPU fully enabled with 10,752 CUDA cores (compared to 10,496 of the RTX 3090) coupled to 24GB of GDDR6X, produced by Micron, connected through a384-bit interface. Memory will get one data transfer rate of 21GT / s (from 19.5 GT / s of the RTX 3090). Also noteworthy is the fact that the board will use Micron’s 16Gb memory chips (instead of 8Gb ICs), which will optimize its cost and put all the VRAM on one side of the PCB. There GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition will have a triple slot design very similar to the previous RTX 3090 and will make use of a single 12-pin power connector to provide a maximum of 450W. Further details on this will be revealed over the next few days.

Photo Credit: NVIDIA

To accompany the new desktop flagship, NVIDIA also presented the new top of the range for the notebook market: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Based on the new GPU GA103S, the board is equipped with 7,424 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, produced by Samsung, from 16Gb / s on a 256-bit bus, for a total of 512GB / s of maximum bandwidth. There fourth generation of Max-Q technology it allows to obtain further optimized performances, allowing to have even more powerful laptops without however going to reduce the autonomy of the devices. In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti laptop, NVIDIA also announced the arrival of the RTX 3070 Ti. Both GPUs will equip notebooks that will be available next February 1st; therefore, we will be able to see what they are really capable of relatively soon.

For the low end of the market, the company has officially announced the much-rumored GeForce RTX 3050 desktop, which brings the benefits of Ampere architecture even to gamers who don’t have a substantial budget at their disposal. The card, which will be proposed to $ 249, will in fact be addressed to gaming at 1080p at 60fps with DLSS and Ray Tracing. GPU-based GA106, the card will provide computational power of 9 Shader-TFLOP, 18 RT-TFLOP And 73 Tensor-TFLOP, while the amount of RAM on board will be equal to 8GB of GDDR6.

GeForce Now, the cloud gaming service, continues to grow and NVIDIA has entered into further agreements to bring its platform to more devices, such as the latest smart TVs produced by Samsung. Also, more and more games will use technologies DLSS And Ray Tracing in the future, like Dying Light 2 or Ghost Recon Extraction, not forgetting updates to popular titles such as Escape From Tarkov. It should not be forgotten then Reflex, which allows you to enjoy lower latency, an option particularly appreciated in competitive video games, but which also leads to better performance in single player adventures such as God Of War. As for the software, NVIDIA Omniverse it will allow the creation of virtual worlds by offering sophisticated integrations with major applications and allowing creators from all over the world to collaborate in real time on the same project.