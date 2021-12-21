GeForce RTX 3090 Ti ever more real, photographed the box of an Asus TUF Gaming

If the rumors of recent days had not convinced you, probably a photo of a box will sweep away all your doubts. The Asian site ITHome has published the first shot of the packaging of a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the new flagship of the NVIDIA house expected at the presentation at CES 2022 on January 4th in view of the official debut on the 27th of the same month.

The box is that of one ASUS TUF Gaming and from a first analysis of the image on the cardboard it seems that, compared to the similar model of RTX 3090, ASUS has equipped the a slightly thicker heatsink and with fans with a greater number of blades. According to the latest rumors, the RTX 3090 Ti will mount a GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDA core combined with 24 GB of Micron GDDR6X memory a 21 Gbps on bus a 384 bit for a bandwidth of approx 1 TB / s.

So more cores and faster memory than the current RTX 3090 (10496 CUDA core and 19.5 Gbps), with another “small” difference that should concern the GDDR6X chip density, which should rise from 1 to 2 GB. However, the technical improvements will bring the TDP to grow further compared to the 350W of the RTX 3090: in this regard we are talking about 100W more, for a total of 450W.

It should be noted that the box shows compatibility with the PCIe 4.0, like the other latest generation cards, while in the past there were those who went so far as to hypothesize support for PCIe 5.0. This does not exclude the implementation of the new 12-pin power connector capable of supporting up to 600W which emerged a few weeks ago. We’ll see, probably even this question will be swept away by some leaks ahead of the NVIDIA conference at CES 2022.

