GeForce RTX 3090 Ti late but not for the price lists: here are the first scary prices

It will also be “pit stop” as reported by the rumors of recent days, but the GeForce RTX 3090 still makes you argue for the prices (real) to which it should land on the market and for energy demand. In fact, some Swiss distributors and resellers have started to include custom solutions from MSI, the RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and the 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO, with starting prices (change in hand) from 3100-3200 euros up to around 3900 euros.

The price lists could be mere “placeholder“, that is placeholders, but at the same time also plausible taking into account the fact that several shops have those prices for the current RTX 3090 and that in the more” affordable “ones, depending on the model and manufacturer, the card is at 2000 to 2800 euros. A 30-40% jump in price between the 3090 and the 3090 Ti could be real, at least from the start.

In the meantime, still about the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X, some specifications leaked on the net outline a card with a TDP of 480W, 30W higher than the RTX 3090. MSI, therefore, recommends placing it within a system equipped with a 1000W power supply.

However, another detail is also striking about this product, namely the presence of three 8-pin connectors, while so far there have been rumors of the use on the RTX 3090 Ti of a single new generation 16-pin connector capable of delivering up to 600W. It is unclear whether this is a choice of the individual manufacturer or if others will follow suit.