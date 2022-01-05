GeForce RTX 3090 Ti official, NVIDIA’s new beast unveiled at CES 2022 | CES 2022

NVIDIA officially presented the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, new top-of-the-range video card primarily devoted to content creation, but also to gaming. The newcomer improves what has been put in place with the RTX 3090 enabling all the resources of the GA102 GPU made by Samsung at 8 nanometers.

In numbers, we have 10752 CUDA core, 336 Tensor core and 84 RT core, while the operating frequencies of the chip stand at 1560 MHz of base and 1860 MHz of boost. The RTX 3090 keeps you 24 GB of GDDR6X memory like the RTX 3090, but the chips are set to 21 Gbps instead of 19.5 Gbps. The memory bus also remains at 384 bit for a memory bandwidth of 1008 GB / s.

NVIDIA indicates an FP32 computing power of 40 TFLOPs, 11% more than the 36 TFLOPs of the RTX 3090. Furthermore, there are 78 TFLOPs available for ray tracing calculations and 320 TFLOPS for artificial intelligence operations.

And if the design looks no different from that of the RTX 3090, it is certainly the TDP that should change from 350 to 450W. As a result, there are rumors that the RTX 3090 Ti will be equipped with a 16-pin power connector, but this and more details will be in the coming weeks.

The price has not been disclosed, but considering that the RTX 3090 costs 1499 dollars, the new proposal could reach new heights (further aggravated in the actual price by the persistent shortage situation).