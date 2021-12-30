Gemini, 2022 horoscope by Paolo Fox / Health, love, work: what year will it be?

Gemini, 2022 horoscope: what year will it be according to Paolo Fox’s predictions?

LPaul Fox 2022 horoscope, taken from DiPiù Tv, it also leads us to analyze the signs of Twins. Among the VIPs belonging to this sign we find Enrico Papi, born on June 3, 1965, and Giorgia Würth, born on June 5, 1979. The sign must prepare to welcome very interesting changes in its life from different points of view. It can be found the strength for a change from the point of view of desires that will line up to be solved one by one. What is certain is that the stars cannot actually distort a person’s personality, so you absolutely must not force some situations. Surely one of the strongest desires of this year is linked to love with the desire even at times to be wooed and flattered regardless of whether a person is a man or a woman. Surely there is the intention to live everything with great intensity and desire to achieve the results that are within the possibilities of the sign. Satisfaction will surely come soon.

As for health, the sign of the Twins, according tohoroscope Paolo Fox 2022, the month of July represents a clear recovery compared to before. Despite this, however, the nervousness will be a bit the leitmotiv of this moment, but you will have to find the strength to start over and face different situations. The number one goal is to rediscover an inner serenity that will also be essential for living in a good state of health. Precisely for this reason we must escape from any kind of contrast, conflict and try to clarify relationships that undermine the tranquility of the sign. From September then the physical force will enter the sign thanks to the positive presence of the Sun and Venus. Despite this, however, some small relapses are inevitable with 9 and 10 September which instead will represent a moment in which we are discharged. December will be the best month of the year, so maybe for the Christmas holidays it will be time to stop for a moment and rest. At Christmas the favorable Moon will arrive in the sign able to illuminate the way towards a New Year that is becoming exceptional.

L’horoscope Ponly Fox 2022 in the field of work speaks well of Twins who will find themselves living a very charged situation. This will be essential to carry out projects that are led above all to live communication in an active way. Professional contexts where one feels a little crushed should be avoided, this is because being an air sign, Gemini is decidedly evasive. Genius and creativity must never be harnessed in contexts that are not very easy to manage. From April it will be possible to start a new path with the possibility of embarking on new adventures. From 2021 many things will change with the Sun and Mercury very positive and able to bring new ideas. Those who have remained in the same company may also make the decision to change and embark on new experiences. The first ten days of April will be very important from different points of view, but you must always find the strength to react and throw yourself headlong into different situations.

The first good news in love for the Twins, as thehoroscope Paolo Fox 2022, will arrive from March after two initial months of the year not very easy. This because on the 6th of that month they will enter the sign Mars and Venus, giving a new vigor and giving emotions. Those who have recently gone to live with their partner risk finding themselves in quarrels with their parents. Surely March will be an intense and emotional time for singles who could be favored in finding a partner. Meetings that in May will be favored by the positive transit of Jupiter. You have to follow your instincts trying to be balanced but also with the desire to take risks. From 23 June to 18 July very intriguing days will come thanks to one Really beautiful Venus also counting on the presence of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury in the sign this will facilitate encounters and possibilities from the point of view of love. It will be a time when there will probably be no qualms about meeting new and interesting people.

