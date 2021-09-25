Gemini Man: the film with Will Smith tonight on Italia 1 in first vision

Tonight on Italia 1, at 9:20 pm and in the first run, Gemini Man, the film directed in 2019 by Ang Lee, with Will Smith engaged in a double role, is on the air.

Tonight on Italia 1 appointment with Gemini Man, which arrives at 21:20 on the Mediaset network in premiere in clear. The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, stars a “double” and “rejuvenated” Will Smith.

Henry Brogen (Will Smith) is a middle-aged man who has decided to retire to private life to leave behind the violence of his daily work. However, before he can enjoy the peace of mind, he will have to eliminate one last target, an opponent who seems to anticipate his every move. Henry discovers that it is a clone of his created twenty-five years ago from his own DNA and to defeat him he will have to face his fears.

Will Smith – joined in the cast by Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong – had to deal not only with a double character to play but also with a younger version of himself that was credible. If on a technical level Paramount helped with WETA, the special effects seminar co-founded by Peter Jackson, to create a perfect digital copy of the actor, Smith was left with the rest of the effort. But it was enough for him to follow that one direction from Ang Lee: acting worse to show a more immature version of Henry Brogen … and of himself as a performer.