Gemini Man, Will Smith doubled and rejuvenated in the action on Infinity

Gemini Man is available on Mediaset Infinity, included in the monthly subscription: the sniper mercenary Will Smith faces the young version of himself, in a technical tour de force of Weta Digital, directed by Ang Lee.

Gemini Man, the plot of the sci-fi action with Will Smith

Henry Brogan (Will Smith) it’s a killer infallible, but now he is tired and would like withdraw. Theoretically his superiors accept, but unfortunately he knows too many things, so they decide to eliminate him. It’s not easy to kill a long-time expert like Henry, so the only way to finish him is … chase him himself. Henry’s ex-mentor, the ambiguous Clay Verris (Clive Owen), in fact experiments with the use of a human clone of Henry, with all his knowledge, but younger and more responsive. Henry will try to survive, aided only by agent Danielle Zakarweski (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and by his friend Baron (Benedict Wong).

Gemini Man: New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Gemini Man, Ang Lee’s triple technical challenge

The directorial idea of ​​the Oscar winner Ang Lee behind Gemini Man was to do technically advance cinema, raising solutions already tested in the past to the nth degree. In fact, Gemini Man, in addition to having been conceived already in recovery for the 3Dis originally shot in 120 frames per second, with a system that practically cancels the “blur” effect of blur in the most excited moments (in its home digital version it travels on the normal 24). If these two characteristics cannot be appreciated on the small screen, one can instead witness the enterprise of the Weta Digitalthat has recreated the young Will Smith from scratchwith a 3D model hyperdetailed, moved in performance capture by Will Smith himself after shooting, in post-production!

