Gen-Z is changing the fashion and music industries

fashion and music industry They have been associated with different times and trends throughout history, however, newer generations are revising the standards to which the market was accustomed.

The music industry is currently experiencing a new phase, the era of streaming, where digital platforms and record labels monitor any of their campaigns in real time, however, fashion is not at all isolated from this internet revolution.

According to Spotify’s “Culture Next 2022” study, Gen Z is more stressed than others due to the pandemic, the uncertainty of the global economy and problems like modern warfare, therefore, the 18-24 year old population seeks relief music, through podcasts and pop culture memories of the past because it “reminds them of a time when things were simpler.”

The audio helps members of this generation explore their most representative aspects and discover identities they didn’t know they had. In fact, according to the study above, 86% of Gen Z* people said that audio allows them to explore different aspects of their personality. Gen-Z listens to audio that spans their emotional spectrum from “sadness” to “passion” to global “drama”. These are the musical moods that millennials listened to the most on Spotify during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the previous year. The report states that brands that integrate more daring, offbeat or experimental concepts into their products or campaigns will resonate with Gen Z audiences who want to leverage these aspects of their personalities.

Like music, clothes also define who we are. The designers’ creative processes are strongly linked to music. From creating a playlist to inspire the development of a collection, to supporting a concept with a soundtrack during a major catwalk.

“The intersection between fashion and music is nothing new. Historically, iconic characters such as Marie Antoinette or David Bowie have exemplified this fusion, demonstrating how fashion can be influenced by music and vice versa. Music has been a source of inspiration for designers who seek to move to places and feelings outside their daily reality, which sparks a stream of ideas to translate into their pieces, “retail and aesthetic of the other.” said Fernanda Aguilar, Director of Client Services. The agency with the largest offering of services in the Latin American market.

Today, the fashion industry has incorporated entertainment elements into its shows, turning them into catwalks in the style of music festivals and weeks full of activities. Music becomes an essential element in transporting the public to the world created by the designer. These moments become true shows where the music, like a concert, sets a state of mind and evokes emotion, said Aguilar.

Like fashion brands, various artists became orchestra conductors of their own catwalks and projects. For example, data from European agency Digitalloft showed that the business of singers in the fashion industry generated a total profit of $3,389 million in 2020. In other words, when you look at the releases of talents like Rihanna with Fenty and Savage x Fenty, Ariana Grande with REM Beauty, Kanye West with her Yeezy, or Beyoncé with Ivy Park, the clothes, shoes and boots behind it has a complete market. The main consumer of beauty that makes millionaires there are youth, said the expert.

In this sense, Fernanda Aguilar shared some of the keys that artists have stamped in the development of their brands to reach new audiences.

identity and personal expression

For Gen Z, fashion and music are essential forms of personal expression and authenticity. These youth want to express their identity through the way they dress and the kind of music they listen to. Fashion allows them to highlight their individuality and belong to different urban tribes that reflect their interests and values. Music also plays an important role, as it becomes a soundtrack to his life, supporting his feelings and experiences.

social network effect

Being highly connected through social media, Gen-Z maintains a close relationship between musicians, their fashion brands, and their audiences. Artists and companies can reach their target audiences in a more direct and personalized way, which has led to more frequent and relevant collaborations. Fan engagement has also increased as they can influence creative decisions and express their preferences.

Furthermore, Aguilar highlights that there is currently new talent that is influencing thousands of people with their cell phones: influencers. This is a whole new addition to the Panorama industry, where another strategic partner, Raw Talent, Latin America’s first management agency that specializes in working with Generation Z influencers and TikTokers, has partnered to develop new music talent. Raw Music., a platform where content creators connect with Universal Music to promote their careers.

“We are in an era where music release is completely dependent on strategies implemented on platforms like TikTok, and this digital transformation is also driven by influencers who have the talent, style and presence to reach new generations ,” said CEO Jimena Gomez. raw talent.

fusion of styles

Young people grow up in a world where music genres and labels are less and less rigid. This is reflected in fashion and music, where different styles are mixed to create something new and unique. Urban fashion and streetwear are combined with haute couture elements, and the same applies to music, where we see a mix of styles and collaborations between artists from different musical genres.

Social Awareness and Sustainability

Aguilar indicated that Gen Z values ​​social and environmental responsibility, which has led to an increase in demand for ethical and sustainable fashion brands.

“Artists and brands that embrace social and environmental issues garner greater loyalty and engagement with this generation because they feel identified with their values ​​and beliefs,” he added.

propaganda era

That said, centenarians currently live in a “hype” era, as they are highly influenced by the trends and culture of instant fame. Artists and fashion brands that manage to generate buzz and exclusivity through limited releases and exclusive collaborations find an audience eager for new experiences and unique products.

Aguilar concluded by pointing out that both industries are facing a vibrant and creative community, where music and fashion merge to create a unique identity and reflect a diversity of ideas and lifestyles. “It is a link that will continue to grow and leave its mark in the world of creativity and culture,” he added.*Global survey by CultureNext from Spotify, Mexico, conducted March to April 2022 among 750 people aged 15 to 40.