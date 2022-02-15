Gender equality, an obligation for universities from the EU

Who has not seen Mona Lisa Smile? The glossy film, with Julia Roberts – unmarried, of working class and above all nonconformist – who goes to teach History of Art in a prestigious female college, in Massachusetts.

We are in the first 1950sin full cold War, in the background, the issue of racial integration and the fear of communist influences. But the students who attend the course are part of the ruling elite, they are “predestined”: not to a radiant career in the public and economic life of their country but to a “perfect” marriage, to become model wives and mothers.

Yet the change – for many of them – is already a reality, nestled in deciphering the mystery of the smile of the Gioconda or in a “side reading “ from Van Gogh. Marriage can wait, equal opportunities cannot. Certainly the girls’ boarding school in which Roberts led her reformist battle was not yet bound to respect gender equality: although, shortly thereafter, in 1957, the Treaty of Rome which established the European economic community would have introduced the wage parity. Men and women, at least on paper, had to be equally remunerated: theEurope. And again from Europe, over the years, the pushes to achieve gender equality in public organizations have come to member countries: all European universities that want to access funds Horizon Europe (2021-2027) – the EU program that funds research and innovation – must have adopted a Gender Equality Plan (GEP). And therefore they must: guarantee gender balance in top positions, equality in recruitment and career progress, the integration of the gender dimension in research and teaching programs.

«In the inter-institutional agreement between European Commission, Council of Ministersi ofEU And European Parliament – voted at the end of 2020 and establishing the entire seven-year budget of the Union, “he explains Constance Hermaninprofessor al College of Europe from Bruges and researcher at the European Institute of Florence, a clause has been inserted to draw up gender balances and present gender reporting, in all funded sectors, from agriculture to energy through cohesion policy “. At the European Institute, Hermanin it is taking care of coordinating the training of officials, European and national, on financial statements of generand: «Over the past year and a half it has been exciting to see spaces for activism – initiatives Half of It and, in Italy, the Right Half – they first turned into amendments approved in the context of legislative instruments at a European level and then into a real request for training to implement the new gender budgeting criteria ”.

What, then, is inside this Plan? The strategy that each University intends to pursue to achieve gender equality internally and which then constitutes the access requirement required by European Commission for participation at all Horizon Europe calls for research and innovation. Obviously what is good for one university is not necessarily the best choice for another. The actions envisaged in the plan are strictly connected with the Gender balance, both in the forecasting and in the reporting phase: a set of activities, not isolated but integrated into a single strategic vision, to identify gender distortions and inequalities; implement innovative strategies, define objectives and monitor their achievement through suitable indicators.

But to carry out the gender balance in research and training institutions such as universities, according to the indications of the European Commission for the GEP, it means pursuing a program of constant enforcement and monitoring.

For this, he was born LeTSGEPs – Leading Towards Sustainable Gender Equality Plans in research institutions: coordinated by the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, this European project aims to design and implement Gender Equality Plans for research and university institutions. In LeTSGEPs they are involved, in addition to Unimore: the University of Messina, RWTH Aachen University (Germany), Mathematical Institute of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Belgrade (Serbia), University of Tirana (Albania), Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science of Munich (Germany), Spanish National Research Council and in particular the Institute of Marine Sciences of Barcelona (Spain) and Cergy-Paris Université (France).

The truly innovative point of this project, which aims to combine gender equality plans and gender balance, is the proposed method: “Gender balance, an integral part of the project – explains the professor Tindara Addabbo who coordinates LeTSGEPs – Department of Economics Marco Biagi, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia – contributes significantly to the effectiveness and sustainability of the Gender Equality Plans, identifying the resources and the impact of the actions, in terms of gender equality. The set of methodologies applied in the design and in the implementation and evaluation of GEPs they aim to achieve real and measurable improvements in terms of gender equality in the bodies that have believed in the project and that we will guide along the way “.

Also at the University of Modena And Reggio Emilia, she’s born IDEMuniversity start-up – owned by Marco Biagi Foundation, and by JobPricing, a leading company in business consulting – which measures the gender equality of an organization, identifies the areas in which the gender gap remains and diagnoses the causes. The outcome of this process is to enable the organization to set policies and practices aimed at improving its own gender equality. Why, to build organizations “gender gap free”, Gender equality cannot be just a bureaucratic obligation but must be measured.

I wrote “Opus Gay”, an essay on homophobia and Catholic sexual morality, I founded GnamGlam, an agri-food project. I am a voluntary guardian of unaccompanied foreign minors and I have always been interested in rights, immigration, environment and territory. + Europe.

© All rights reserved

Ilaria Donatio