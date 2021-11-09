“Gender gap is a very important issue for Banca Mediolanum”

“Generation and gender gap are very important issues. The financial sector is historically a strongly male sector and therefore we are already starting from a cultural dimension that has more road to go. As a company, we have almost 50% of the percentage of men and women out of over 3,000 employees, but this does not mean that we have completed the process because it is not certain that there is balance in roles and functions. On the one hand, the presence of women is important but the enhancement of the female profile within the company must be pursued to balance roles“. Like this Edoardo Fontana Rava, director of product development and business model of Banca Mediolanum, during the discussion with Mariangela Marseglia, Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon Italy and Spain.

“We are analyzing the activities carried out by employees in the company trying to verify the paths that can favor the enhancement of women – continues Fontana Rava – Women are on average more empathic and are more suitable for managing a certain target of customers. . Scientifically, they have a different management of the dimension of risk compared to that of men. If we want to be consistent as a company and want to put the customer at the center of the project, it is inevitable that the female dimension must grow “.

Another key theme within Banca Mediolanum is that which concerns young people with Edoardo Fontana Rava who explains: “We have launched a project called Next in which we do not go to take already trained profiles, but we select young people to work alongside experienced professionals precisely to allow for a generational change. Aging is a problem in the sector, so we need to invest in young people“.