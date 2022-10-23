Gender identity: Demi Lovato flip-flops on her pronouns

For a little over a year, Demi Lovato had made a coming out as a non-binary person and had announced that she used the gender-neutral pronoun, iel. Now the artist has made an update on his gender identity.

Recall that in May 2021, Demi made this statement:

“In the last year and a half, I have worked a lot on myself. In this journey, I realized that I identify as non-binary. So I will officially change my pronouns to “they/them” [iel]. It represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel authentic to the person that I am, and that I continue to discover.”

More recently, during a podcast interview Spout Podcast, Demi confided in the stage where she was a year after this revelation.

“I recently started using the pronouns “she/her” again,” she revealed when the host asked her the question.

“[…] I feel like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between masculine and feminine so when I had the choice of walking into a bathroom that said “Female” or “Male”, I didn’t didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me, because I don’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just feel human. And that’s what “iel” stands for. For me, it’s about feeling human deep inside.”

She clarified by expressing how she had been feeling for a while. “Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’m using ‘she/her’ again. But I think the most important thing is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets their first name wrong at some point, especially when people are learning, but the important thing is respect.”

Proof that gender identity is fluid and can change over time!

