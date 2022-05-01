Gender medicine, 600 drugs are being studied for (mainly) female pathologies

Rome, 2 May – The attention of pharmaceutical industries towards the research of drugs for the treatment of diseases that mainly affect women is growing: currently, there are about 600 studies in the world for the development of medicines against diseases that affect the female gender , demonstrating the “The increasing attention that the pharmaceutical industries have towards gender differences”.

L or said Lucia Aleotti (in the picture)shareholder and director of Menarini and vice president of Farmindustria, speaking on April 28 at the webinar MoltoDonna – Declinations of female gender “organized by the newspaper The messenger.

Aleotti – summarizes the agency InTerris – highlighted how in the last 30 years the number of women included in clinical studies “It has increased a lot” after a phase, “Until the 1990s, when they were substantially excluded in the erroneous belief that the only difference between man and woman was in the reproductive part”. Today, however ,. “We are aware that drugs have different effects and efficacy when taken by men or women”, so that “For some pathologies we have drugs approved only for women, because they have not shown efficacy in men”.

The vice president of Farmindustria therefore warned against too clear a vision between male and female diseases. “The taboo or the mistaken belief that breast cancer is a disease that exclusively affects women must be eliminated, because it is not so”. That’s why the studies on 600 drugs against diseases that predominantly affect women also involve men: “In fact, we are talking about predominantly female diseases, not exclusively. It is therefore important to also study the effects of these drugs on men “Aleotti specified, explaining that the real goal is personalized medicine and the creation of drugs that take into account the specific conditions of each individual patient and not just the fact that they are male or female. “The knowledge of biological mechanisms allows us to understand that a disease no longer exists as a single form” the industrial manager said about it. “Each drug interacts in a different way with the body, depending on the person, giving different answers “.

Aleotti then concluded by noting that “We have entered an extraordinary era for medical developments. If we manage to ensure that open-mindedness and collaboration between science, industry, academia and institutions grow in our country as well, we will bring not only new treatments but also many skills and opportunities for women and for the country “.