Gender medicine, a webinar organized by Santa Maria di Terni

“Gender medicine on the seventh anniversary of the establishment of the national women’s health day”. This is the title of the webinar organized by the Company as part of the initiatives of the Onda Foundation Ospedaliera Santa Maria di Terni, from the regional table for gender medicine and Aidm (Italian Association of Medical Women), with the collaboration of the other Health Authorities.

A meeting with professionals in the sector of different specialties, with the aim of “attracting attention to gender medicine with a focus on women’s health by involving institutions, the scientific world and scientific societies”, as was explained during the event. “The spread of gender medicine – explains Moira Urbani, regional referent for Gender Medicine – has contributed to increasing sensitivity towards organic and psychological pathologies that affect women and men differently by identifying specific clinical and therapeutic paths” . “The Santa Maria – explains the medical director Alessandra Ascani – acts as a reference point for Gender Medicine, both in the context of the Pink Stamps and for the programs relating to the Blue Stamps. All to have and promote greater sensitivity in the care offered to the community “.

“The Umbria Region – says Dr. Paola Casucci – also on the occasion of this important event, reiterates the need to pay particular attention to the differences associated with gender, with the aim of guaranteeing each person the best care, reinforcing the concept of centrality of the patient and personalization of therapies. To this end, we will continue to work in synergy with healthcare companies to ensure uniformity and fairness in taking care of patients and providing services “. The meeting was attended by doctors Cinzia Di Giuli and Paola Casucci, with the interventions of doctor Maurizio Silvestri, professor Giuseppe Nocentini, doctor Maria Cristina Latella and doctor Roberta Deciantis.

