Gender medicine, the University of Trieste studies AstroSamantha

One of the six Italian experiments planned during the ESA mission “Minerva”imminent departure, is NUTRISS ofUniversity of the Studies of Trieste.

After monitoring the metabolic activity of the astronauts Luca Parmitano And Matthias Maurer during the previous ESA missions, the Trieste team led by prof. Gianni Biolo will repeat the analyzes on Samantha Cristoforetti.

It is about the first investigations of this kind conducted on a female organism: the aim is to determine the differences in reaction to micro gravity compared to that of men.

“The NUTRISS project monitors muscle metabolism subjected to microgravity and adopts special measures aimed at counteracting the loss of lean mass through dietary control – he explains Gianni Biolo, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Trieste – our goal is to define a reference nutritional protocol for long-lasting space missions. Thanks to the experimental activities that we will conduct with Samantha Cristoforetti, we will obtain information and ad hoc solutions for the body of female astronauts “.

“As happened in the autumn with Matthias Maurer, AstroSamantha will be equipped with a bioimpedance analyzer, a tool for the analysis and monitoring of body composition – adds the researcher UniTS Filippo Giorgio di Girolamo – to carry out the measurements, electrodes will be placed on the wrists and ankles that will allow you to determine the percentage of fat and lean body mass, comparing them with the data already collected “on the ground”.

The measurements in orbit will take place once a month, in the morning on an empty stomach, until the end of the mission: in this way the Trieste team will determine the acquisition of fat and muscle loss in conditions of microgravity. Based on this information, the strategy for nutritional plans will be developed, discussed and coordinated on the ground with the ESA medical team, with ASI and with the researchers of Trieste.

The studies conducted in space will naturally have important implications also on the Earth: i results will be applied in the clinical setting for the care of elderly, malnourished and / or obese immobilized patients.