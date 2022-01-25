Gene Gnocchi: “My questions to God on pandemic, immigration and bitcoin”

“How can I say no to Andreé if he calls you?” Asked to anticipate a couple of weeks and fill the sudden void created at the Franco Parenti Theater by “Constellations” canceled due to Covid, Gene Gnocchi certainly does not deny the appeal of Shammah: from today to Sunday he will be on the stage of the A2A room with “If God doesn’t think about it, I’ll do it”.

«The uncertainty and a bit of fear are there – explains the actor -. How will the public react, will they come? We will find out in the field. But it is an experiment that I am pleased to do ».

In general, what’s the air, Gnocchi?

“Let’s say that I am generally quite confident in life, but this positivity begins to waver: first the pandemic seems under control and people start coming out again, then Omicron arrives and it’s all over again …”.

And it is then that we turn to God, one might say. Like its protagonist, who believes in God. But you, Gene, instead of what relationship do you have with divinity, not necessarily with the Christian God?

«A secular relationship. I come from a family of non-believers: my father was a trade unionist linked to the PCI (although he later left due to differences). And it is in the principles of secularism that we have been educated ”.

So where does the idea of ​​a character trying to dialogue with God come from?

«Even if you don’t believe it, it is still an element of reflection: if there were ever someone who supervises the things of men and the world, does he really do everything he has to for us? In the show the protagonist has no doubts about the existence of God. For this reason he tries in every way to talk to him: he wants him to solve the problems that torment humanity. In case God doesn’t know how to do it, he has the solution and is ready to offer it to him. If not, there is also the risk – he warns him – that he could be replaced by Mario Draghi. A frankly terrible hypothesis ».

So does he succeed? How does he do it?

“He discovered that God is a quantum frequency. For this he hires an electrician. By the way: can anyone explain to me why they always come empty-handed, without even a screwdriver? The show is looking for that frequency on an old radio. With the electrician waiting, he plays: like the screwdriver, he also found the guitar there. Diego Cassani will be my musical counterpoint ».

And what questions does it ask God?

“He will ask him to account for the pandemic, decline in births, immigration, overpopulation, but also more ridiculous things: why curling, scooters, bitcoin, intercoms? How is it possible, he asks him, that he has tolerated all this? A food for thought on many things that afflict us, naturally in an ironic way ».

Everyone knows about his passion for football. Will we talk about this too?

«Of course, and it is fundamental in the development of the finale. So much so that I’m not talking about it here ».

You mentioned Draghi. There will be hints of political news, therefore. What do you think?

«After 4 years from Floris and 2 from Porro, I met many politicians closely … Our political class is what it is. Does it reflect us? I would hope not. No jokes: I didn’t elect them all, but obviously others voted for them. So, the answer is yes, it reflects us ».

Like so many comedians, did you also wish Berlusconi president of the Republic?

«Far from it: I feared more than hoped. He would have done it all, stealing our trade. Anyway, who says he won’t return to the fourth ballot? This morning I heard on some news bulletin from the Honorable Rotondi talking about a surprise turn of the tail. With Silvio never say never ».

“If God doesn’t think about it, I’ll take care of it”, Franco Parenti Theater, via Pier Lombardo 14, until January 30, 18/30 euros, teatrofrancoparenti.it